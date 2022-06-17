The MS Dhoni’s Cricket and Sports Academy (MSDCSA) was inaugurated at the Jain Heritage School (JHS) by Mihir Diwakar, Managing Director of the Academy and manager of MS Dhoni, in Belagavi, Karnataka on Wednesday, June 15. The academy will execute the operations under the mentorship of Mahendra Singh Dhoni.

Speaking at the press conference here on Thursday, June 16, Diwakar said that the academy will comprise state-of-the-art coaching techniques to teach and develop budding cricketers and sportsmen in the city. The aim of this academy is to provide coaching in cricket and other sports and nurture young talent in Belagavi, he added.

MS Dhoni Cricket Academy at JHS will be dedicated to redefining the standards for coaching and developing sports globally, said Diwakar. He said that equipped with advanced technology, premier coaching facilities, and qualified coaches, MSDCSA is spreading its wings to every corner of the globe.

Shraddha Khatawate, Director, JHS assured that the academy will be open for all Belagavi students during the afternoon hours, irrespective of their schools. All the budding players will be given equal chance. She affirmed that JHS, Belagavi is determined to provide world-class facilities for Belagavi students and the inauguration of Mahendra Singh Dhoni Academy is one of its finest examples.

Amee Doshi, Chief Admin Officer of JHS said that the Academy will provide coaching for cricket, badminton, archery, table tennis and football and various other sports. Dr Manjeet Jain, Principal promised that the best coaches of the country will be deployed here and coaching will continue during and after school hours.