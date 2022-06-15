It was at 3 pm today, Wednesday, June 15, that the Kerala Class X results for Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) exams 2022 were declared by Kerala Education Minister V Sivankutty.

pareekshabhavan.kerala.gov.in, sslcexam.kerala.gov.in, results.kite.kerala.gov.in and prd.kerala.gov.in — these are the websites via which students can check their results after 4 pm, today. It may be noted that the results are also available on Saphalam app designed by Kerala Infrastructure and Technology for Education (KITE).

This is how you can check your scores:

1) Go to any of the official websites given above

2) Each of the website's homepage will have Kerala SSLC Result 2022 link or a tab

3) Click on the same and enter your credentials, as asked, like roll number and so on

4) Upon clicking submit, the results will be up on the screen

5) Download and take a printout for future reference

As many as 4,26,469 students attempted the exam and as per the results, the pass percentage this year is 99.26%. A total of 4,23,303 students have qualified for higher education, as stated in a report by the Financial Express.

It is Kannur that recorded the highest overall percentage with 99.76% while the Wayanad district recorded the lowest, which is, 92.07%.