Troubled over writing Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET) without having a lot of time to prepare for the exam, members of the All India Democratic Students Organisation (AIDSO) have demanded that the Government of Karnataka give sufficient time for the students so that they are able to catch up with their studies.

The members of AIDSO have written to the executive director of the Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA), which is the nodal agency to hold the CET, and urged them to provide sufficient time for the students to prepare and appear for the examination.

Sharing the plight of the students, AIDSO President Ashwini K S and Secretary Ajay Kamath said the CBSE Class XII students are finishing their exams on June 15, while the KCET is being held the next day.

"In reality, students will be left with no time. Many students are already expressing worry and are extremely anxious. Considering the disruption in the studies that the students had to go through due to the pandemic, it is requested that a conducive atmosphere be created for the smooth transition back to academics," the members stated in the letter.



It is across 486 centres in Karnataka that KCET will be held and 2,16,525 aspirants have registered for the test which begins tomorrow, June 16 and goes on till Saturday, 18.