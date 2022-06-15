Delhi University (DU) has announced that students who completed their degrees last year in the university would get their printed certificates this year. Earlier, the printed certificates used to be available only after several years for the students to collect. But this year would be an exception.

The announcement was made by DU Dean of Examination (DoE) DS Rawat on June 15, Wednesday. "It used to take several years for printed degrees to arrive but this year students will be getting printed degrees in the year of convocation. We have 85,000 degrees with us. Colleges have been directed to take the degrees as per roaster," he said, as reported by PTI.

The process for the issuance of printed certificates has already been started by the varsity. On June 10, Rawat requested colleges and institutes under the university to depute officials to collect the degrees of their students who have completed their courses in 2021, as per an official notification issued on the same date.

DU had stated earlier this year that the printing of the degrees would be completed within 90 days from the convocation, as per a report by Times Now. “The printing of the degrees is on track. We will first verify the degrees and then send them to the respective colleges. This process will be completed within 90 days of the convocation,” the DoE had said, as reported by The Hindu.

Rawat had also spoken about the problems in translating names from English to Hindi on the certificates. “To avoid this issue, students this year were told to keep a check on how their name was translated when they were issued their admit cards for the examination, and to report discrepancies. This was to ensure that such problems would be sorted at the examination stage, and not after the degree was issued,” he said.

The varsity's move comes after a group of students (graduates from the university between the years 2017-20, who were unable to get their certificates and transcripts) had filed an appeal in the Delhi High Court regarding the issuance of their certificates. The court had asked the varsity to put a mechanism in place to issue the certificates to the students on time.

The court had also asked the varsity to hold its convocation on the last Saturday of February every year, to ensure no inconvenience to the staff and students. Delhi University observed its 98th convocation in February this year as per the court's directions. The ceremony was held on February 26.