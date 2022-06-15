All students who failed to clear the Andhra Pradesh Secondary School Certificate (SSC) examination can get a second shot at clearing the exam within a month. The students were getting a second chance to pass the examination like regular students, stated AP's Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Tuesday, June 14.



"We have removed supplementary and compartmental options and have given students another opportunity to write exams like regular students," the CM explained.



It was while addressing a gathering at the launch of the YSR Free Crop Insurance Scheme in Sri Sathya Sai district that the CM spoke about the pass percentage when it comes to SSC examinations. He pointed out that it was two years since students appeared for any exam.



Plus, the CM also noted that the 67 pass percentage of the State was still higher than that of Gujarat, where only 65% had passed. He alleged that the opposition was simply demoralising the students who had failed to clear the exam even as the state government is working to strengthen the education sector.



It may be recalled that a staggering 2,01,627 students failed to clear the exam. The total pass percentage was pegged at 67.26%, which is the lowest in the past seven years. As many as 796 schools reported a 100% pass percentage while all students in 71 schools failed.