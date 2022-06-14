A memorandum was submitted by the State Committee of All Indian Democratic Students Organisation (AIDSO) to the Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) so that the Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET) can be postponed. This is because KCET occurs only a day after CBSE exams end.

It is on June 15 that CBSE exams will conclude and KCET will begin on June 16. There have been several appeals and protests from students and other organisations asking for the postponement of the KCET exam.

AIDSO also pointed out that students have been under lockdown for two years and only with online teaching plus the added stress, it will be difficult for students to attempt KCET only a day later.

“After two years of academic hardships, irregular classes, lockdowns and online teaching for a period, in the background of Covid pandemic; students who entered 2nd PU have steeled their courage to take board exams boldly. Many students are expressing worry, panic-stricken and are extremely anxious, unprepared to take KCET on these scheduled dates,” the letter reads.

They also shared that the pandemic had created a disconnect from academics and the state should work towards allowing a smooth transition.