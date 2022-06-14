Delhi University (DU) has extended the last date to register for the Centenary Chance Examination to June 24, 2022. The deadline for the registration was June 15. The Centenary Chance Examination is meant for final-year drop-outs. Appearing for this exam will allow them to complete their degrees.

"The last date for registration for the Centenary Chance Examination is extended up to 24.06.2022 (Friday) by 5:30 pm," Dean of Examination DS Rawat said in a statement, as reported by PTI. It has also been stated in the report that the faculties, departments, colleges and centres under the university have been notified to complete the confirmation and verification of registration forms by June 27, 2022.

Delhi University had announced the Centenary Chance Examination earlier in May. The exams are being conducted by the varsity as a part of its centenary celebrations. As the university completed 100 years of its establishment this year, a year-long centenary celebration was announced and it commenced on May 1. DU Vice-Chancellor Professor Yogesh Singh had announced this exam during a press conference held to address the ceremony of the centenary celebrations, stating that those who dropped out of college in their final year could now register for a one-time chance to appear in the examinations and complete their degrees, as reported by PTI.

"The Vice-Chancellor announced that on the auspicious occasion of the centenary year, as a bonanza for those whose studies in the university have remained unfinished, as a centenary chance, such students shall be given an opportunity to finish their studies to obtain their degrees," the official press release found on the DU website states.