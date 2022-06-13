As Week of Action Against Child Labour was observed during World Day Against Child Labour on June 12, Sunday, the Union Territory (UT) made it clear that people who employ child labourers will be taken to task.

SD Sundaresan, Puducherry Commissioner for Labour Department, gave this warning.

It was in a press statement that the Commissioner shared, "The 'Week of Action Against Child Labour' will be observed from Sunday to Saturday in Puducherry. A special inspection will be done across Puducherry from Monday to Friday."

Furthermore, the statement went on to say that to involve children under 14 and teenagers between 14-18 in hazardous occupations is an offence. And those who violate can go to jail for up to two years or will be fined up to Rs 50,000. Business establishments must place boards with details of the Child Labour Act, the statement added.

The Commissioner also informed that complaints regarding child labour can be filed in the labour department office on Vazhudavoor Road at Gandhi Nagar in Puducherry or by calling 0413-2277780.

As decreed by the United Nations, June 12 is observed as World Day Against Child Labour. It was launched back in the year 2002 to spread awareness to prevent instances of child labour.

Child Labour in South Asia, a report by the International Labour Organisation (ILO), had stated that between the age groups of 5 to 17, India stands highest in numbers, which is, 5.8 million.