Vacations have been extended in West Bengal schools, as announced by West Bengal School Education Department, till June 26. This has been announced for government-run and government-aided schools and the reason has been attributed to “extreme heat wave conditions”.

It was via a notification that Principal Secretary (Education) Manish Jain shared that this decision was arrived at keeping the safety of students in mind.

''With regard to declaring summer vacation in the schools due to extreme heat wave conditions, as reports of a few death cases due to heat and humidity have been received, the competent authority has decided to extend the summer vacation....'' the government release said, as stated in PTI.

The notice was issued both by the West Bengal Board of Secondary Education and the West Bengal Board of Primary Education.

Looking at the hot and humid conditions which prevailed over the state, the summer vacation was already extended from mid-April.



It may be recalled that just a day before, three elderly pilgrims passed away during a religious function at Panihati due to heat.