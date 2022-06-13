University College at Hampankatta in Mangaluru had issued show-cause notice to three students, out of which, one student was spotted attending classes on Saturday, June 11.



The college had issued the notice for bringing disrepute to the college by giving statements against the college and its principal. It was only a few days ago that three students, including a final year student Gousiya, had organised a press conference about the hijab issue at college. Hence, Principal Anasuya Rai had issued a show-cause notice.



The students had to respond by June 8. After no response was received, the Principal wrote to Mangalore University officials seeking a response as to what action can be taken against the students.



On the other hand, Dr PS Yadapadithaya, Vice-Chancellor, Mangalore University, shared that students will be given more time to respond. "If they fail to respond even after giving them enough time, we will suspend them," he had said.



On Saturday, June 11, two students, including Gousiya, responded to the notice that was issued by the principal. The student who had apologised attended the class while the other was absent. Their responses have been forwarded to Mangalore University.



Principal Rai said that valuation of BCom subjects is underway at the University College hence, degree students are attending online classes for 15 days. Only postgraduate students have offline classes. The evaluation will continue today, June 13.