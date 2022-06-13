Dr BD Kalla, Education Minister of Rajasthan and Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE), Ajmer announced the results of the Class X Board exams. An overall pass percentage of 82.89% was recorded which is a noted fall when compared to the previous year.



Out of the 10,36,626 students who registered for the exam, 8,77,849 passed the exams, out of which, 4,10,358 are girls and 4,66,490 are boys.



Girls outperformed boys with the overall pass percentage of 84.38%, while for boys it was 81.62%.

Steps to follow when the results are declared

1) Got to rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in, the official website

2) Click on Result of Secondary (class 10) exam 2022

3) Key in the log in details as asked, like roll number and registration number

4) Once you click on submit, the details will be displayed on the screen

5) Download and take a printout for future reference

Steps to follow to check the results via SMS

1) Go to compose message

2) Type RESULTRAJ10roll number

3) Send the message to 56263

4) You will receive results via text message

It was from March 31 to April 26 that the Class X Board exams were conducted in offline mode. Strict COVID-19 protocols were followed will conducting the examinations.