Results of Class X board exams will be declared by the Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE), Ajmer via a press conference at 3 pm today, June 13. Once the results are declared, students will be able to check it via the official websites, namely, rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in and rajresults.nic.in.

Steps to follow when the results are declared

1) Got to rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in, the official website

2) Click on Result of Secondary (class 10) exam 2022

3) Key in the log in details as asked, like roll number and registration number

4) Once you click on submit, the details will be displayed on the screen

5) Download and take a printout for future reference

Steps to follow to check the results via SMS

1) Go to compose message

2) Type RESULT RAJ10 roll number

3) Send the message to 56263

4) You will receive results via text message

It was from March 31 to April 26 that the Class X Board exams were conducted in offline mode. Strict COVID-19 protocols were followed will conducting the examinations.

It may be recalled that in the year 2021, the examinations were not conducted because of the rising COVID-19 cases. The results were drawn up based on the results of Class IX and the Class X assignments which the students had already completed.