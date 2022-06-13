Responding to the clarion call of the latest report by the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) released in April 2022, MIT ADT University today, June 9, launched the action to make its campus carbon neutral.

A registered member of a global network of universities, Smart Campus Cloud Network (SCCN), established by TERRE Policy Centre, MIT ADT University vowed to be one of the first campuses in India to respond to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s resolve to make India ‘Net Zero’.

As a significant step toward creating a carbon-neutral campus, Prof Dr Mangesh Karad, Executive President and Vice-Chancellor, MIT ADT University and Dr Rajendra Shende, Chairman, TERRE Policy Centre signed MoU recently.

Under the MoU, TERRE will guide MIT ADT to localise the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) on the campus to pilot the students' projects on clean energy, waste minimisation, water conservation, and prevention of air pollution.

"We have made advances in establishing renewable energy on the campus and are now ready to develop a road map for Net Zero in collaboration with TERRE Policy Centre,” said Prof Dr Mangesh Karad after signing the MoU.

Dr Rajendra Shende appreciated the initiatives taken by Dr Karad and said that MIT ADT University would soon become a role model campus for other universities exhibiting carbon neutrality.

The MoU signing ceremony was graced by Prof Dr Kishore Ravande, Principal MIT School of Engineering; Prof Dr Rajneesh Kaur Sachdeo, Dean-Engineering; Dr Mohit Dubey, CEO, AIC-MIT ADT Incubation Forum; Dr Rahul More, Dean, Faculty of Skills and Work Integrated Education; HoIs and HoDs of various institutions, departments and core committee members of SCCN.