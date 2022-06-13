Keeping the emerging areas of healthcare technology in view, the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Jodhpur has entered into a collaboration with the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Jodhpur, informed officials from IIT Jodhpur on Monday, June 13. The collaboration aims at enabling students to work under the expert faculty of these institutes in these fields.

Under this joint venture, Master's, Master's-PhD and PhD programmes in medical technologies will be offered to the students. It will also offer flexible electives along with innovation and entrepreneurship-oriented research projects. The last date to apply for the programme is June 15, 2022, and the coursework will commence from July.

Santanu Chaudhury, Director, IIT Jodhpur, said, "This is the first programme in India that provides an opportunity to medical professionals and engineers to learn and share knowledge under a trans-disciplinary academic umbrella and is designed to cater to the emerging needs of innovation in healthcare technologies. The aim is to provide a common platform for doctors and engineers, fostering knowledge sharing and innovation, leading to the development of indigenous healthcare devices and systems through incubation and entrepreneurship," as reported by PTI.

"This cannot be done by medical practitioners, engineers or management professionals alone. The programmes offered by IIT Jodhpur and AIIMS Jodhpur aim to nurture a workforce with multi-dimensional capabilities of creative thinking, deep knowledge and a strong sense of business," he added. He also said that such collaborations were necessary to meet the challenges of future transformations of healthcare technologies, according to the PTI report.