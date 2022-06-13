A prosthetic leg for Indian conditions? Will a prosthetic leg be able to support all Indian needs like deep squatting, cross-legged sitting and uneven terrain? With the research of scholars at the Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati (IIT-G), now, such a prosthetic leg has been designed. The researchers have come up with a low-cost prosthetic device that works like a knee joint. It allows the wearer to sit comfortably in squatting and cross-legged positions. It is also adjustable for the different age groups and is suitable for multiple stages of prosthesis use.

The team that designed the leg explained that, in India, devices designed with high-functional mobility for amputees are expensive and though they come with advanced features, they aren't affordable to many. And the ones that are available at lower costs have functional limitations. They also said that the Indian lifestyle and uneven terrain here requires prosthetics with unique specifications, but devices like that are not widely available in the market.



Professor S. Kanagaraj, Department of Mechanical Engineering, IIT Guwahati, said, "The knee joint developed by our team has a spring-assisted deep squat mechanism, which helps to use the Indian toilet system more comfortably; and the knee rotating mechanism helps in cross-legged sitting," in a statement, as reported by IANS. "The locking mechanism helps to reduce the fear of falling while walking in unknown terrain; adjustable link length helps to have either more stability or easy flexing depending on age and requirement of the patients. Overall, the knee joint is designed to meet the Indian lifestyle, which other products fail to fulfil (sic)," he added.

Meanwhile, the institute said, "Prototypes of the models are currently undergoing trials and it is being tested as per international standard loading conditions up to 100 kg body weight. Cost of around Rs 25,000 is ensured using the technology (sic)," as reported by IANS.