When will HBSE Class X and XII results be announced by the Board of School Education Haryana (BSEH)? This is the question on everyone's mind. Various media reports are stating several dates, including tomorrow, June 14. This, despite the fact that there is no official announcement or confirmation yet.

However, whenever it will be out, students will be able to check their results on bseh.org.in.

Steps to follow to check your result via the official website

1) Head to the official website, namely, bseh.org.in

2) Then, click on the notification link that reads Haryana Board Class 12th result

3) Key in the details, as asked, like roll number and so on

4) Results will appear on your screen

5) Download and take a printout for future reference

The Class XII written examinations were conducted between March 30 and April 27, 2022 and the practical examinations were conducted from March 21 to March 28, 2022. It is after a year that these exams were organised, it was because of a spike in the COVID-19 cases that they were cancelled in 2021.



More than five lakh students are waiting for the Class X and Class XII results.