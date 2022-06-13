Following large-scale exam malpractice, the Principal of Government First Grade College, Sedam has been relieved from the duty of senior supervisor of the first semester exams of BA, BSc and BCom courses. Also, the exam centre of North Karnataka College, located in Kalaburagi, was cancelled.



Prof Dayanand Agsar, Vice-Chancellor, Gulbarga University, shared with TNIE that on Sunday, June 12, he had paid a surprise visit to Government First Grade College of Sedam which is where first semester examinations of BSc and BCom and BA exams were in progress.



There are as many as 23 blocks on Government First Grade College of Sedam, out of which, in 21 blocks the principal has appointed those people as supervisors who aren't even connected to the college. This is despite the fact there is sufficient staff in the college.



Students were spotted indulging in malpractices with the help of the aforementioned supervisors. As many as five students were caught and debarred from the exam.



It was Prof Dayanand who shared that the college principal has been relieved from the duty of senior supervisor. The VC also added that he will be addressing letters to the Commissioner of Collegiate Education Bengaluru and Joint Director of College Education Kalaburagi asking them to initiate disciplinary action against the principal



From today, Monday, June 13, a senior professor will be appointed as the senior supervisor of the Government First Grade College Exam Centre.



The VC also shared that during his visit to North Karnataka College in the city on Sunday, June 12, he noted that none of the lecturers were found to be on duty as exam supervisors and instead, the principal was found helping students while they were attempting their history paper.



At the exam centre in Dr BR Ambedkar Degree College Exam Center, three students were spotted writing the exams with the help of their mobile phones and hence. were debarred, informed the VC.