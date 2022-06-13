A staggering 2,01,627 students failed to clear the Andhra Pradesh Secondary School Certificate (SSC) examination and although the results were announced on June 6, it continues to be a point of discussion.



Now, as per the directives given by the higher officials from the education department, the district authorities have made all the arrangements required to conduct special study classes for all those students who failed in all high schools across Ongole district from today, Monday, June 13.



"As per the directives of the government, we made all necessary arrangements for the special study classes for the recently failed Class X students to prepare them for the next supplementary exams. From Monday onwards classes will be conducted in all high schools from 10 am to 1 pm and two subject classes will be taken per day by the concerned subject teachers. These special study classes will run up to July 5. In this connection, we request all the subject teachers to further elevate the educational standards of the district by making students cope with their supplementary exam-" B Vijaya Bhaskar, District Educational Officer (DEO) appealed.



It may be recalled that the total pass percentage was pegged at 67.26%, which is the lowest in the past seven years. As many as 796 schools reported a 100% pass percentage while all students in 71 schools failed.

COVID-19, change in exam pattern, not enough working days and so on — many reasons have been cited for the abysmal performance of the students.