The dates for Class XII, or Higher Secondary (HS), exams have been announced by the West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) for the year 2023.

It is from March 14 to 27 that the Uccha Madhyamik exam will be conducted next year. Chiranjibi Bhattacharya, President, WBCHSE, made it clear that this time, the Class XII exam will not be held for reduced syllabus, like it's been happening during the ongoing pandemic. What will also be different, as stated in a report by NDTV, is that this year, the exam was held in home centres but next year, students will get different exam centres.

“In 2023, the HS exam will be held between March 14 and 27. The exam will be held on full syllabus and they will be held in external exam centers and not in home venues which were the same this year,” said Bhattacharya, as stated in a report by The Indian Express.

It may be recalled that it the results of WBCHSE Class XII results 2022, or HSC, were announced by the West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) today, June 10 at 11 am via a press conference. The official website has also been activated and students can check their results by going to wbchse.nic.in and wbresults.nic.in.