Geetha Jeevan Social Welfare and Women Empowerment Minister inaugurated a school students admission awareness programme at Sivanthakulam, Thoothukudi, Tamil Nadu on Friday, June 10.



It was with Aatral, an NGO, that the school education department organised the awareness programme at Sivanthakulam municipal corporation middle school. This was done to lay emphasis on the facilities that government schools offer, the welfare schemes, scholarship programmes, hi-tech computer labs and so on.



While addressing the gathering, the minister shared that more students are enrolling in schools run by the government because of the importance given to them by the state. "Of the Rs 36,000 crore allotted for the education department, Chief Minister MK Stalin has advised spending Rs 18,000 crore for infrastructure," she added.



The minister appealed to parents to monitor their children and also have consultations with the teachers often about the coaching and other requirements.



District collector Dr K Senthil Raj, Corporation Mayor N Jegan Periyasamy, Chief Education Officer Balathandayuthapani, and other officials were present.



