Now, government schools plus arts and science colleges of Coimbatore will collaborate on partnership programmes to ensure that the academic careers of government school students sees a boost. This is the initiative taken by the district administration along with the school education department.



For the same, a first phase meeting was conducted, headed by District Collector GS Sameeran at the collector's office on Thursday evening, June 9. Chief Educational Officer N Geetha and nearly 25 principals and administration officers from arts and science were present at the meeting.



An officer who took part in the meeting, informed TNIE, "As per the plan, arts and science colleges will adopt three to five government schools nearby to share college teachers' knowledge with the students. Particularly, college teachers should give career guidance to Class XII students so that they can select a suitable course for their higher studies."



"Apart from this, colleges should implement activities such as NCC, NSS, and various club activities in the government schools and engage students with these activities to improve skills. Similarly, headmasters should take the students to the college to understand its administration and academic structure. Moreover, if colleges are willing, its authorities can provide basic amenities to the school," she said.



A top officer from the district school education department told TNIE, "As per initial plans, we are preparing the action plan to submit to the district collector for approval. If the collector gives the approval, this programme would be implemented this academic year.-"



"Besides, we are coordinating with the remaining colleges in Coimbatore to take part in this programme," the officer shared.