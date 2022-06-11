The admit cards for the Undergraduate Entrance Test (UGET) 2022 have been released by the Consortium of Medical, Engineering, and Dental Colleges of Karnataka (COMEDK). All those who have registered for the exam can go to the official website, comedk.org, for downloading the admit card.



It is on June 19, 2022 that the COMEDK UGET 2022 examination will be held, as stated in a report by The Indian Express. Candidates can download their admit cards till June 18, 2022 that are available on the website.



Following are the steps to download the admit cards

1) Go to the official website, comedk.org

2) Look for the download admit card link and click on it

3) Key in your credentials, as asked, like log in ID and password

4) The admit card will appear on the screen

5) Download it and take a printout as well



Along with admit cards, candidates need to carry a valid photo ID proof as well during their examination.



Also, all candidates, please do note that once the admit card is downloaded, check all your details and ensure that they are correct. If there are any errors found, the candidates much reach out to the concerned exam authorities.