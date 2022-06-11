The Central Bureau of Investigation has now claimed that several officers of the West Bengal Education Department are involved in the irregularities reported in the recruitment of primary teachers.

The investigation into the matter has revealed that there have been instances where candidates were given appointments only after submitting blank answer scripts that just contained their names and registration numbers, a senior CBI officer was quoted as saying by PTI.

"There are several officials and junior-level workers, including clerks, who have been found to be involved in the irregularities in appointments in primary schools in West Bengal," the CBI officer told PTI.

"We have found several answer sheets that are blank and only names and registration numbers written on them. These candidates were later given appointments," he alleged.

The CBI is investigating allegations against primary teachers being recruited illegally in the state. The investigation is being carried out on the direction of the Calcutta High Court. The court has been hearing this case since allegations were made of the "sale" of primary teachers' jobs by a resident of the North 24 Parganas. A status report has been demanded by the court from the CBI on the next date of hearing on June 15.