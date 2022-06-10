The results of WBCHSE Class XII results 2022, or HSC, were announced by the West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) today, June 10 at 11 am via a press conference. The official website has also been activated and students can check their results by going to wbchse.nic.in and wbresults.nic.in.

To check your scores via the official websites, follow the steps below:

1) Visit wbresults.nic.in

2) Click on the link that says WB HS result 2022

3) Key in the registration number and other details as asked

4) Click on submit button

5) The results will be displayed on your screen

6) Download and take a printout for future reference

To check your scores via SMS, follow the steps below:

1) Go to compose message on your phone

2) Then type - WB12 (space) your roll number

3) Send it to 5676750

4) The results will be sent to your number

The pass percentage among boys is 90.19% while it is 86.58% for girls. Want to know who the topper is? Adisha Deb Sharma from Dinahata Soni Debi Jain High School in North Bengal topped the exam after scoring 498 out of a total of 500.

"Congratulations to our successful students and rank-holders of Higher Secondary examination! Girls and boys of our districts have shown exemplary performance, while city students too make us proud", tweeted the Chief Minister of West Bengal, Mamata Banerjee.