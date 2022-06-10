A Telangana High Court Division Bench issued a notice on Thursday, June 9, and implored the National Medical Commission (NMC) and the Government of Telangana to submit a response on how they are planning on transferring students to other colleges to ensure that their future is protected. They need to respond to the notice in two weeks.



Students of MNR Medical College, including Mangamuri Varshini and 47 others, had filed a petition with the Division Bench which was led by Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma and Justice Abhinand Kumar Shavili. They sought direction to the Government of Telangana regarding the allotment of seats to medical students after they were cancelled by the NMC.



It was the argument of the NMC that the rule established by the commission in the case of TRR Medical College and Mahavir Medical College applies to MNR Medical College as well and it is the state government that should implement those standards for the reallocation of seats to students.



The fact that the inadequate infrastructure in institutions is not in the best interest of students also found a mention.



The Telangana government shared that it had formed a high-powered committee and had already submitted a report to the NMC stating that extra seats might be needed to accommodate students who are being transferred to other institutions.



Withdrawl permitted

A Telangana High Court Division bench permitted Busa Akshaya and 148 other TRR Institute of Medical Sciences students to withdraw their writ petition and file a new one to seek directions from the Government of Telangana to allow them to pursue and then complete their MBBS courses at TRR Institute of Medical Sciences Colleges.