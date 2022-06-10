For all those students who perform well in Coimbatore's district level quiz competition, here is some good news. From the next academic year onwards, the district education department will give special coaching to students from government schools who perform well in the quiz.



As per sources from the school education department, with the aim to improve the learning outcomes among students who study in government schools, the State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT) conducts quiz programmes for Class XI students using Hi-Tech lab in schools.



This time, all the 54 students who had performed well in the Class XI quiz programme were taken to a five-day summer camp in the Nilgiris.



An official from district Samagra Shiksha told TNIE, "Government school students showed their talent in the programme. We have to encourage them. From the next academic year, we would select 40 government school students (20 boys and 20 girls) to prepare them for the competitive exams like NEET, JEE and so on. Coimbatore corporation will convert the RS Puram deaf and dumb high school into a resident model school. Special coaching for the competitive exams will be provided to students through trainers. Government school students will also get training,"



"Similarly, 40 students from the Arts stream in government schools will be selected for CA coaching classes through the quiz programme. It would help students in their higher studies. Regarding it, a circular will be sent to government schools soon," he said.