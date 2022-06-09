The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) has put to rest rumours about the date for the release of the Class X and Class XII Board exam results in the state. The Board has announced that the result will tentatively be released on June 15. It has also rubbished news that the results will be released today, that is June 9, or tomorrow June 10.

In addition to that, the Board also clarified that the date of the result will be declared two days in advance through an official notice. The Board has also warned students against falling prey to fake news and fraudulent phone calls or messages, and to report any such instances promptly. Earlier, Additional Chief Secretary of Secondary Education, UP, Aradhana Shukla had tried to clear the air in the matter and had said that the dates had not yet been declared by the department.

The results will be declared on the official website and here's how students can access theirs:

1. Visit the official website upresults.nic.in or results.upmsp.edu.in.

2. Click on the link to the Class X or Class XII result.

3. Key in your roll number and school code, as mentioned on your admit card.

4. The result will be displayed on the screen.

5. Download for future reference.