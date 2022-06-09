India's first skill university, Shri Vishwakarma Skill University (SVS), is 80% complete with regard to construction and it will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi post-completion. The Vice-Chancellor of the varsity passed on this information on Thursday, June 9.



The university is coming up in Harayana and has adopted industry integrated dual education model (IIDEM) for its vocational studies programmes. These are in line with the German dual model vocation education pedagogy, he informed, as stated in a report by PTI.



"Eighty per cent work of the India's first skill university has been completed. The prime minister will be inaugurating it," varsity's Vice-Chancellor Raj Kumar Nehru said.



The VC was in Jammu to inaugurate a regional counselling centre and he informed that work on the university is going at a fast pace to make sure that the first phase is completed in a timely manner of this Rs 425-crore project.



He also informed that SVS was enacted as a public university by the government of Haryana in 2016. The varsity is coming up at Dudhola village of Palwal district and for now, is running from a temporary campus in Gurugram.



Already, several MoUs are in place with industries and entities so that skill training can be imparted, he shared.



"This education model facilitates 'earn-while-learn' and provides the students with the opportunity to enhance their qualification with the flexibility of entry and exit into a programme,” Nehru said.



The university offers programmes in the area of automotive, robotics and automation, electronics, public services, healthcare, agriculture, analytics, entrepreneurship, banking and finance, management at diploma, graduate and postgraduate level respectively, he said.