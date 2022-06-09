Siksha ‘O’ Anusandhan (SOA), Bhubaneswar-based Deemed-to-be University, has figured again among 41 selected Indian institutions of higher education, all of which have found a place in the prestigious QS World University Rankings released on Wednesday, June 8.

These highly ranked institutions include the Indian Institute of Science, Bengaluru, several IITs and many other famous Indian universities. This time, SOA has figured in the 1001 to 1200 bracket.

SOA is one of the two institutions from Odisha to find a place on the list, the other being the Indian Institute of Technology, Bhubaneswar. The institutions have been ranked based on several parameters including academic reputation, employer reputation, citations per faculty, faculty-student ratio, international faculty and international students.

SOA has continued to be one of the top institutions imparting professional education in Odisha having been placed 20th in the country in the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) in 2021. The Deemed-to-be University has continuously figured among the top 25 universities in India since the NIRF ranking was introduced by the Ministry of Education in 2016.