Officials and college authorities of the Pre-University Board are on their toes with PU colleges reopening today, Thursday, June 9. This is to make sure that no student wears hijab, bhagwa or any other religious attire, even in colleges where uniform is not compulsory.



PU Board clarified in its new notification for the next academic year that even in those PU colleges where the College Development Committee (CDC) has not prescribed uniforms and uniforms are not mandatory, "students should wear dresses which will protect equality and unity, that doesn't affect law and order in society".



PU officials even visited colleges ahead of their reopening to review preparations and will be visiting again today, June 9. Authorities of colleges have arranged for a separate room which is for those girls who arrive at colleges in religious attire so that they can remove them before they enter the classrooms, informed sources from the PU board.



Meanwhile, the deadline for applications by private colleges to start new combinations or new languages has been extended to June 30.