The HSC (Higher Secondary Certificate) Class XII results were announced on June 8, Wednesday by the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE). Students who attempted the exam can view and download their score cards from the official website, mahresult.nic.in.

While it was Sharad Gosavi, Chairman, MSBSHSE who declared the overall pass percentage at a conference on June 8, it is only in the last few hours that the scorecards were up on the official website.

Steps you should follow to check the results:

1) Visit the official website mahresult.nic.in

2) Click on Class XII result link which is available on the homepage

3) Key in your credentials like roll number and so on

4) The result will be on your screen

5) Download and take a printout for future reference

Do you know how many students registered for the exam this year? As stated in a report by The Indian Express, the number stands at 1,449,664. While students who appeared are 14,39,731 and those who passed are 13,56,604. And the overall pass percentage has been pegged at 94.22%.

Konkan's pass percentage is 97.21% while Nagpur's is 96.52%. The pass percentage of Amravati is 96.34%. A few other pass percentages you should know are Latur which is at 95.25%, Kohlapur at 95.07% and Nasik at 95.03%.

