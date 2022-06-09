After the hijab row at University College, Hampankatta, Karnataka, a fresh controversy has erupted.

A few students hung a portrait of Hindutva ideologue Vinayak Damodar Savarkar, also known as VD Savarkar, and Bharat Mata in a classroom. When pictures and videos of this went viral on social media, it created an outrage. It was on Wednesday, June 8, that the videos started going viral.

Sources from the college shared that it was BCom students who hung the pictures above the blackboard in a classroom on Monday, June 6. On the very next day, the matter was brought to the notice of the Principal, Dr Anasuya Rai, who made sure that the portraits were removed from the classroom.

The students who hung the portraits were also summoned and warned. They were also asked to submit a written apology, which they did.

Ismail B, General Secretary, Dakshina Kannada Youth Congress has demanded action against these students who were being this incident.

It may be recalled that following an incident where Muslim girls turned up in hijab, Anasuya Rai, Principal of the University College at Hampankatta, tried to convince 12 students who arrived at the college wearing hijabs on Saturday, May 28 and she even said that she will conduct a meeting with their parents soon in this regard.