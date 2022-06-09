Kerala's Revenue Minister K Rajan, on Thursday, June 9, visited the Thrissur Model Girls' School. The minister had lunch with the students as per a decision taken by the state government, reported TNIE. This came after reports that more than 60 students from government schools and Anganwadis had taken ill with food poisoning, in Kayamkulam, Kottarakara and Vizhinjam in southern Kerala just this month.

Rajan joined the Food and Supplies Minister GR Anil and General Education and Labour Minister V Sivankutty in the inspection of schools in the state. Just yesterday, June 8, during a visit to a school in Thiruvananthapuram, GR Anil found a strand of hair in his food, reported India Times.

After the lunch, Rajan said that the meal system in the schools allowed for a better environment than in an era where only children of privileged families could afford lunches in schools. According to a report by TNIE, Rajan joined the schoolgirls in their queue and was served sambhar, pappad, side curries and rice. He reportedly also shared some lighthearted moments with the students during lunch and joined them later for a round of songs and performances in the classroom. During a conversation with the students, the minister sought suggestions from the children on how the Mid-Day Meals can be improved.

The Minister was accompanied by Mayor MK Varghese, Additional District Magistrate Raji P Joseph and Deputy Director of Education TV Madanamohan.