None other than President of India, Ram Nath Kovind, will be delivering an address at the fifth convocation of the Indian Institute of Management (IIM), Jammu, on Thursday, June 9. The President will also be inaugurating a diversity cell at the institute.



As many as 214 students, this number includes 77 women, will be awarded MBA (Master of Business Administration) degrees at the convocation this time, stated a copy in PTI.



The President of India will be the chief guest for the occasion and will be sharing his thoughts via the convocation address. While the guests of honour will be Union Minister Jitendra Singh and Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha.



Chandrajit Banerjee, Director General, Confederation of Indian Industries (CII) and Ravi Kumar Narra, President, Dalit Indian Chamber of Commerce (DICCI) will also be part of the occasion as special guests.



IIM Jammu Director BS Sahay said, "We are very happy that President Ram Nath Kovind has consented to grace the occasion and to address the graduating students."



IIM Jammu has set high standards when it comes to outstanding value-based education, research that is of high-quality, executive education, consultancy and strong corporate as well as international linkages, Sahay said.