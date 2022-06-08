Chhattisgarh state is going to introduce yoga and moral education as part of the school curricula from the current academic session, scheduled to commence from mid-June.

The aim behind making these two compulsory for schools from primary level onwards is to create awareness about health, hygiene and cleanliness among the students besides inculcating a better understanding of fairness, caring, respect and explaining how one can be a responsible citizen.

"We have planned to make such education compulsory from the current session. Education shouldn't just end up as a mere academic note but equally, it should lead to building a good character with sound moral values. However, there will not be any examination for these two new courses," said Alok Shukla, Secretary, School Education.

The State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT) has designed the subject materials which will also include a chapter on the COVID-19 pandemic for the first time.

"The extensive feedback about children and students often showing indiscipline, becoming irritable during the pandemic and lockdown made us realise that the thrust needs to be given to indoctrinate self-discipline and good behaviour," said an educationist associated with SCERT.

Chhattisgarh Textbook Corporation has published the school books on Yoga and Moral Education. "It would soon be distributed in the schools along with the other academic books to the students. Besides building moral character, the two additions in the school curricula will help students perform better in schools," said Shailesh Nitin Trivedi, Chairman, Chhattisgarh Textbook Corporation.

The intended goals

- Yoga education: Improves concentration, helps with meditation and one can learn the benefits of different types of yoga workout

- Cleanliness: On how to accomplish it at home, school, in the vicinity where students live

- Discipline: Its importance in schools and home, the significance of discipline in student's life, concept of nationalism and being a good citizen

- Coronavirus pandemic: Causes, treatment, precautions and other related challenges about COVID-19