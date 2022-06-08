The admit cards for the very first session of the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2022 will be released soon by the National Testing Agency (NTA). Once it is released, candidates will be able to download the admit card via the official website, jeemain.nta.nic.in.

As stated in a notification released earlier, the JEE Main 2022 Session 1 will be held between June 20 to June 29, 2022.

Follow the steps below to download the admit cards:

1) Go to the official website, jeemain.nta.nic.in

2) Key in your login details, as asked, like application number, date of birth and so on

3) Click on submit

4) The JEE Main 2022 admit card will be up on the screen

5) Download the admit card and take a printout as well, for future reference

Students should note that a hard copy of the admit card will not be delivered and hence, it is important that one download the admit cards. After downloading it, check it thoroughly for any errors and if there are any mistakes found, bring them to the notice of the NTA.

Without fail, the admit card needs to be carried to the examination hall.

As far as JEE Main 2022 Session 2 is concerned, the registration process has commenced. Candidates have till June 30 to submit their applications for the JEE Main Session 2 examination.