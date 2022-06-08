Speculation is rife that the Government of West Bengal is forming a regulatory panel so as to keep an eye on the fee structure in private schools, and now, the state government is pondering over forming a commission for the same, State Education Minister Bratya Basu informed on Monday, June 6.



In a reply to a question, he clarified that the proposal outlines are yet to take shape, as stated in a report by PTI.



Guardian forums had claimed that several private schools were charging steep fees even during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic like electricity, transport and development. This was despite the fact that campuses were shut for two years and classes were held via online mode.



The United Guardians Association had even written to the government flagging the issue and asked for immediate intervention.



"We are discussing the issue with all seriousness. But the outlines are yet to take shape," Basu told reporters.



Supriyo Bhattacharya, State Secretary of the association pointed out, "We have been urging the government to take decisive steps to regulate the activities of certain private schools. We are hopeful the education department will now do something about the issue."



When asked for a comment, Sujoy Biswas, Principal, Rammohan Mission School, shared, "We are okay with any move which will benefit students and ensure the educational standard. But we hope the government will hear from both sides."



The Secretary of La Martiniere Supriyo Dhar said, "There has not been any complaint on fees by parents of our students. We always look into the problems of students and their guardians and take steps accordingly."