Puttur MLA Sanjeeva Matandoor warned to take strict action against all those students who are violating the order of the Karnataka High Court and the rules of the college banning hijab.

Speaking to the media, the MLA alleged that a few extremist organisations are instigating students in the name of hijab. "As many as 24 students who protested in favour of the hijab have been suspended. If they continue to violate the rules of the college development committee we will take strict action. The students should clarify whether education is important or religion. If they prioritise religion, they should walk out of the college. Let them get an education where religious practices are allowed," he said, as stated in a report by The New Indian Express.

Responding to Congress MLA UT Khader's statement, the MLA agreed with the former and said that he has spoken about the reality. "The students should follow the words of a Muslim leader. We will not tolerate irresponsible behaviour of the students anymore. The government colleges are a centre where education is imparted irrespective of their religion. We will make sure that the court order is strictly implemented in the college," he said.

When it comes to the request put forth by the deputy commissioner about holidays and if declaring them would be right since students are being disturbed because of protests, he said that there would be no need for any such declerations. "If we announce holidays, the students will be deprived of their education. Semester examination is also there soon," he said.

About students lodging complaints against the journalists who went to report the protest, the MLA said that he has urged the police officials to take action against the accused.