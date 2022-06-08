At the last minute, exams were cancelled on Monday, June 6, for students who were pursuing Postgraduate (PG) courses at Calicut University's School of Distance Education which left the students in a dilemma. This comes at a time when the Government of Kerala is trying to infuse the sector of higher education, which is comparatively poor, with strength.



Firstly, owing to the lockdown during the ongoing pandemic, students enrolled for courses like MCom in 20202 weren't able to avail classes and then, since classes and enrolling procedures were delayed, exams were delayed too. Finally, on Monday for several branches of studies, the exams were scheduled. All arrangements were made by the recognised exam centres under the university, students were even admitted to the exam halls. But at around 1.30 pm, the university informed the centres that the exam could not be conducted.



As per sources, the university apparently was facing server problems at the last moment.



Before the pandemic, printed copies of question papers would be distributed by the university in sealed covers. These would arrive at the exam centres directly. Recently, to avoid question paper leaks, the system was revamped. One hour before the exam, the university mails a copy of the question paper which is password protected. Then printouts are taken at exam centres and question papers are given to students.



But because of server issues on Monday, the university wasn't able to mail the question papers which students were waiting for hours together to know what happened.



"Our hours of preparations for the exam went futile at the last moment. Isn't this total injustice towards the students who enrolled for the course?" asked Naveen, who was meant to write the exam for MA English. He said that many students had travelled from remote places to the town for the exam.



Though this untoward incident happened, no student organisation stepped up to offer help for students enrolled in distance education courses. The exam centres remain clueless about the further exams and if they will be conducted.