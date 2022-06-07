The United States Chargé d'Affaires Patricia Lacina said on Tuesday, June 7, that the country is expecting another record-breaking year with respect to issuing visas to Indian students this summer. In the previous year, the states issued visas to a record 62,000 Indian students. This year, the embassy has opened 100,000 student visa appointments, according to a PTI report.

Lacina, who was speaking on Student Visa Day at the US Embassy, said, "Despite the COVID-19 pandemic, Mission India has issued more student visas in 2021 than ever before. This summer, we are expecting another record-breaking student season. The United States places an immense value on international students and their rich contributions to our academic institutions and communities. This is particularly true in India. Indians are the second-largest group of international students in the United States."

The US Mission in India organised its sixth annual Student Visa Day on June 7. Consular officers at the US Embassy in New Delhi and Consulates General in Chennai, Hyderabad, Kolkata and Mumbai interviewed more than 2,500 Indian student visa applicants, the Embassy said in a statement. Don Heflin, the Minister Counselor for Consular Affairs in India, said, "We will interview more student applicants for their visas this summer. We are hoping to exceed last year's record of 62,000 visas to Indian students. We are interviewing many students today for the visas. We have a great start."

Lacina and Consuls General throughout India congratulated visa recipients as they prepared to join the growing ranks of Indian students who have chosen to study in the United States, the world's leading destination for international students. She said, "Today, we recognise the many contributions of Indian students in shaping the US-India relationship, which is celebrating 75 years of achievement." This year, more than 200,000 Indian students are studying at US academic institutions, representing more than 20 per cent of international students currently in the United States, the Embassy said.