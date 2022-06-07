Skill India, via its Technical Intern Training Program (TITP), has sent a cohort of more than 100 students since March 2022 to Japan, as the country relaxed travel restrictions for foreigners. TITP, a programme launched by Japan, accepts overseas interns to get on-the-job training. India and Japan had inked an MoU for promoting international cooperation through the transfer of skills, techniques and knowledge.

Amongst 100 interns, 40 per cent are women. The candidates will get the opportunity to hone their skills with leading Japanese organisations in prominent sectors like manufacturing, healthcare, construction, textile, agriculture and food manufacturing. Under the programme, they will draw an average monthly stipend of Rs 1–1.4 lakh.



The National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC) is the nodal agency for managing TITP in India, working under the aegis of Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship. NSDC has empanelled 35 Sending Organisations in India and is working towards empanelling more deserving organisations, to give impetus to the program. These Sending Organisations are tasked with awareness creation, mobilization, orientation and training of candidates to learn Japanese language, culture, business etiquettes and also support candidates’ stay in Japan.



Commenting about TITP, Ved Mani Tiwari, COO and Officiating CEO, NSDC said, “Globalisation and technological transformation have accelerated the demand for skilled personnel around the world. Businesses are struggling to meet the demand for talented workers, prompting India to expedite its efforts to make India the ‘Skill Capital’ of the world by equipping youth with new-age skills to meet this demand. We are striving to create an ‘employment ready’ India by reaping the demographic dividend of the young labour force and equipping them with in-demand job training. We believe that these young students will act as ambassadors for Indian talent and will inspire others to take up skill training for better prospects."