The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test - Postgraduate (NEET-PG) scorecards will be out tomorrow, June 8. These scorecards will be available for all those candidates who have attempted the exam via the website, nbe.edu.in.

The details that feature in the scorecard, apart from the score (out of 800), All-India Rank and cut-off, details like total incorrect and correct answers, category and so on are also mentioned.

To check your score card, follow these steps:

1) Go to the official website, which is, nbe.edu.in

2) Click on NEET-PG and scroll down to find Application Link, click on it

3) Scroll down to find Applicant Login, click on it

4) Enter user ID and password

5) Your NEET-PG scorecard will be displayed on the screen

6) Download and take a printout for future reference

It was on June 1 that the NEET PG results were declared. Union Health Minister Dr Mansukh Mandaviya tweeted, “NEET-PG result is out! I congratulate all the students who have qualified for NEET-PG with flying colours.”



He also tweeted, “I appreciate @NBEMS_INDIA for their commendable job of declaring the results in record ten days, much ahead of schedule.”

Now that scorecards will be out tomorrow, the counselling dates will be declared soon too. Medical Counseling Committee (MCC) is responsible for conducting counselling for 50% AIQ seats in government educational institutions, central universities, ESIC (Employees' State Insurance Corporation) institutes and ASFM (Armed Forces Medical College). The rest 50% state quota seats are taken care of by state counselling conducting authorities.