The Maharashtra Class XII Board exam results will be announced on June 8 by the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE), as per an official announcement. The date and time were announced by the state's Education Minister, Varsha Gaikwad on Twitter. The post, written in Marathi, states that the results will be declared at 1 pm.

The Minister has tweeted that students can check their results through four different official websites, which are mahresult.nic.in, mahresults.org.in, hscresult.mkcl.org and mh12.abpmajha.com. Students can access the results by entering their roll numbers. As it happened last year, this year as well the results will most probably be declared at MSBSHSE’s office in Pune at 11 am and will be available online at 1 pm.

Gaikwad had mentioned in another Tweet that the subject-wise edited marks will be available after 1 pm on June 8 for the students who registered for the examination through the state's nine divisional education boards, which are, Pune, Nagpur, Aurangabad, Mumbai, Kolhapur, Amravati, Nashik, Latur and Konkan.

Students who wish to apply for verification or recounting of their marks, or obtain photocopies of the answer sheets for individual subjects, can do so after June 10 on the website verification.mh-hsc.ac.in. The prescribed format to apply for the same is available on the website. To apply for recounting, the last date is June 20, and students need to submit self-attested photocopies of their mark-sheet online.

The MSBSHSE Board exams for Class XII theory papers were conducted between March 4 and April 7, 2022, and the practical exams were held from February 14 to March 3, 2022. The exams were held in two shifts, 10:30 am to 2 pm in the morning, while the evening shift was from 3 pm to 6:30 pm. However, the exams scheduled for March 5 and March 7 were postponed to April 5 and April 7, with the government citing "unavoidable technical reasons".

A total of 14.85 lakh students appeared for the exams, out of which, 8.17 lakh were boys and 6.68 lakh were girls. Last year, MSBSHSE had recorded an overall passing percentage of 99.63 per cent, of which, the pass percentage for Science stream stood at 99.45, while for Arts, it stood at 99.83 and for Commerce, it was 99.91.