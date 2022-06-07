The Indian Institute of Management, Bengaluru, (IIMB) has been termed as one of the best pioneering business institutes globally, as per a rating given by students.



This is pertaining to the Positive Impact Rating (PIR), which is conducted by students around the world.



On the accomplishment, Director of IIMB, Prof Rishikesha T Krishnan, said, “The news is inspiring. It is particularly good to see that IIMB and three other business schools from India have achieved the highest level in this edition of the rating as ‘Pioneering Schools’, globally.”



Apart from IIMB, there were three other Indian business schools, namely, SP Jain Institute of Management and Research (SPJIMR), Xavier School of Management (XLRI) and Woxsen Business School featured in the list. They all come in the top five rankings for the best pioneering schools in the world. According to the PIR, a majority of business schools from the global South fared better than those from the global North.



The rankings are decided upon by students from as many as 21 countries and hailing from five continents, who give insights into their own schools. A majority of the students gave feedback on the functioning of the schools, urging for a more sustainable approach as well as laying importance on teaching responsibility.



The rating itself is used to measure the social impact of a particular school rather than its functioning or administration.



The ranking was created by experts from business schools along with NGOs like WWF, Oxfam, and UN Global Compact.