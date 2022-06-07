After news alerts seemed to be circulating on the internet that the Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) Board exam results for Classes X and XII were going to be announced on Thursday, June 9, Additional Chief Secretary, Secondary Education, Aradhana Shukla clarified on Tuesday, June 7, that these news updates were fake and further stated that the date and time have not been officially declared by the department.



She said that the date and time would be updated on the official websites upresults. nic.in and upmsp.edu.in. It has also been declared that the evaluation of the answer sheets has been completed, the UP board has finalised the criteria for promotion and has started compiling the results. So, the results are expected to be released soon. Also, the officials of the education department have informed that the exam results are expected to be announced around mid-June, as per a report by Hindustan Times.



The evaluation was carried out across 271 centres in the state and over 2.25 crore answer sheets of Classes X and XII students were evaluated. Figures state that more than 47 lakh students are eagerly waiting for the UP Board results. The students are advised to keep their hall tickets ready to check the results.



Students can check their results by following the steps below

1) Visit any of the three official websites — upmsp.edu.in, upresults.nic.in or upmspresults.up.nic.in

2) Click the link that reads, ‘UP Board 10th Result 2022’ or ‘UP Board 12th Result 2022

3) Enter the required details like the roll number and school code. Click on 'Submit'

4) The results will appear, after which they can be downloaded or printed

The students and parents are also advised to be aware of such fake news. This is not the first time that such an incident has occurred. Earlier in May, unsuspecting students and their parents received fake phone calls claiming that the person calling could help increase their Board exam marks. And UPMSC had cautioned against such shams.

The Uttar Pradesh Class X Board examinations were held from March 24 to April 13, while the Class XII Board exams were held from March 24 to April 13. The exams were conducted across 8,373 centres across the state.