Most of the operations of Delhi University (DU), even those related to the administrative and accounts departments, have gone completely paperless and now, it has been linked with the varsity's E-Samarth portal. This was informed by a senior official from the varsity on Monday, June 6.



As per a report in PTI, the official also informed that DU has been successful when it comes to making processes like admission and examination digital.



"We have linked administrative and accounting work to Samarth in the last few months. We are in the process to link everything to Samarth. We are successful in making most of our processes online," said Professor Sanjeev Singh, Joint Dean, Admission, who also heads the university's paperless initiative.



Baring certain operations that are difficult to take from offline to online, DU is now paperless, he said.



"On the surface and administrative level, we are paperless. But in nuances we cannot say it is completely paperless because several processes like examination and mark sheet require paper printing," Singh said.



"Though its digital version is available, there is a requirement for a print version. Attestation of the documents and all other notifications have to be printed," he added.



It was back in the year 2016 when the process of shifting all the operations of the university online began but, it was only in the last six months that the initiative went full-steam ahead. And it was during these six months that most major operations were linked to E-Samarth.



Now, what the varsity is working on is making printing "redundant" and to make this happen, stakeholders' participation is essential, feel the officials.



Balaram Pani, Dean of Colleges, strongly feels that digitising will help streamline the functioning of the university and will reduce paper dependency.

"We are making most of the administrative work and accounting work digital. We are creating a digital library. We are creating a digital data bank. We will link all these with Samarth. It takes time to digitalise years of data. We are in the process," Pani informed.