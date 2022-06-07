Both Gujarat and Uttarakhand have declared the results of their Board exams. The Uttarakhand Board of School Education (UBSE) Board exam results for both Classes X and XII were announced by the state's Education Minister Dhan Singh Rawat, while Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSHSB) declared the Class X Board results. These results were declared on June 6, Monday.

Uttarakhand has recorded a total pass percentage of 77.74 for Class X and 82.63 for Class XII. It has been reported that this year, girls have outperformed the boys in both the Board exams by securing a better pass percentage. For Class X, the pass percentage of girls stood at 84.06, while it was 71.12 for the boys. And for Class XII, the girls secured an 85.38 pass percentage and the boys obtained 79.74 per cent.

The details of the pass percentage for Gujarat are not available. However, the qualifying criteria have been announced for the exam. A student is required to obtain at least a 'D' grade in all the subjects to qualify for the exam. If a student obtains an 'E' Grade (either 'E1' or 'E2'), he/she has to appear for the improvement exam. Meanwhile, Uttarakhand students need to score a minimum of 33 marks in each subject to qualify and would have to appear for the compartmental exams otherwise, which are scheduled to be held in July.

A total of more than two lakh candidates appeared for the Board exams in Uttarakhand, collectively for Classes X and XII, though around three lakh had registered for it. And over 10 lakh students appeared for the Gujarat SSC (Class X) exams. In 2021, Uttarakhand recorded an overall pass percentage of 99.09 per cent for Class X and 99.56 per cent pass percentage for Class XII. Gujarat, on the other hand, had recorded a 100 per cent pass percentage for Class X.

The SSC exam in Gujarat was conducted from March 28 to April 9, 2022, and the exams in Uttarakhand took place between March 28 and April 19, 2022. The Uttarakhand board results are available on ubse.uk.gov.in and uaresults.nic.in and the Gujarat exam results are available on gseb.org.