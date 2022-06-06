At Government First Grade College in Uppinangady, pro-hijab students were seen protesting on Saturday, June 4, demanding that girl students should be permitted to wear the hijab inside classrooms.



On the other hand, anti-hijab students submitted a letter to the Puttur MLA Sanjeeva Matandoor against the college principal. It was their allegation that he has failed to implement dress code rules strictly in the college.



In a letter, they alleged that the principal allowed girls to attend classes with hijab on. However, the classes were held as usual on Saturday.



Matandoor informed that the College Development Committee (CDC) had met on Friday, June 3, and decided to follow the court orders strictly on the matter of dress code and the lecturers have been given the responsibility to implement the same.



A notice regarding the same guidelines has been put up on the college notice board. He said those who protested on Saturday will be marked absent and legal action will be initiated against them if they try to disrupt classes.



Stating that the college authorities have been asked to hold one more round of talks with girls who are insisting on wearing hijab inside classes, the MLA hoped that the issue will settle down soon.



A solution to this

Today, June 6, the Joint Director of the Collegiate Education Department might visit the college with the intention to find a solution.



A protest was held at Mangaluru by journalists against the Uppinangady police for filing an FIR against three journalists based on a complaint from pro-hijab students and they also submitted a memorandum to Dakshina Kannada SP Rishikesh Sonawane.



The students had filed a counter-complaint accusing journalists of calling their community and trespassing into college. Earlier, the police had lodged a complaint based on journalists' complaints that pro-hijab students had kept them under illegal detention and deleted videos from their mobile phones.