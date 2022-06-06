Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) Class XII Arts results 2022 and Varishtha Upadhyay results 2022 were announced today, June 6. The results were shared at a press conference by RBSE administrator LN Mantri at 12.15 pm.

As per a report by Times of India, the total pass percentage stands at 96.33% this year. Plus, girls have outperformed the boys this year, as the former registered a pass percentage of 97.21% while for the boys, it is 95.44%.

The pass percentage when it comes to Varishtha Upadhyay is 94.99%.

This is how you can check your results

1) Go to the official website rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in

2) Click on — RBSE Class 12th Arts Result 2022 — on the homepage

3) Enter the details, as asked

4) The result will be up on your screen

5) Download it and take a printout for future reference

For a brief moment, the official website was down. Candidates are advised to keep checking the website for updates.

Over six lakh candidates attempted the Class XII Arts examination this year. It was from March 24 to April 26 that the examination was conducted. All COVID-19 related protocols were followed by the officials from the board during the exam. These include social distancing, using sanitisers and keeping face masks on during the examination.