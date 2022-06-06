At 12 noon today, June 6, the results of the Andhra Pradesh Secondary School Certificate (SSC), or Class X, will be announced by the Board of Secondary Education, Andhra Pradesh (BSEAP). This was shared via a public notice by the Directorate of Government Examinations, Andhra Pradesh on June 5.

The notice also stated that it is Minister of Education, Government of Andhra Pradesh, Botsa Satyanarayana who will be announcing the results.

Earlier, it was on June 4 that the results were going to be declared but the announcement was postponed. Once released, one can check the results via the official website bie.ap.gov.in and bse.ap.gov.in.

To check results via the official website, follow the instructions below:

1) Go to the website bse.ap.gov.in

2) Click on the link that says - AP SSC result 2022

3) Enter details as asked like log in, roll number and date of birth

4) The AP SSC Class X results will appear on the screen

5) Download and also, keep a printout for future reference

To check results via SMS, follow the instructions below:

1) Type APSSCregistered number as an SMS message

2) Send the message to 56300

3) SSC Class X results will be displayed on your phone

It was from April 27 to May 9, 2022 that the Andhra Pradesh Class X Board exams were held across various centres of the state. More than six lakh students attempted the offline exams.